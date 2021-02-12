NYK Line Takes On Four Gas-Powered Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in 2022 and 2023. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has signed a deal to add four gas-powered car carriers to its fleet.

The company has ordered the four LNG-fuelled vessels from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, NYK said in a statement on its website on Friday. The ships are due for delivery in 2022 and 2023, and will mainly transport vehicles between Europe and the Middle East.

The ships will also be equipped with battery power systems.

"Concluding this ship-building contract for these four vessels is in line with NYK's plan to replace current vessels with around 40 newly built LNG-fuelled PCTCs over the next decade," the company said.