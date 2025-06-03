BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping with crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $531.50/mt on Monday, having reached its lowest level since May 9 in the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $456.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5/mt to $708/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $1.85/bl to $64.63/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $505/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $472/mt, at Fujairah they rallied by $4/mt to $498.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $468/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.18/bl from the previous session's close at $64.81/bl as of 6:26 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $1.36/mt rise in bunker prices.