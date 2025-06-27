AuctionConnect Hires ZeroNorth's Kenneth Juhls as CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kenneth Juhls is set to take on the role of AuctionConnect CEO as of July 1. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Bunker Holding digital procurement platform AuctionConnect has replaced its CEO.

Kenneth Juhls is set to take on the role of AuctionConnect CEO as of July 1, Bunker Holding said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Juhls previously worked for ZeroNorth from January 2022 to this month, serving most recently as global head of customer success and partnerships. He had earlier worked for Maersk Tankers from 2017 to 2022, for Maersk Oil Trading from 2005 to 2017 and for parent company AP Moller-Maersk from 1998 to 2010.

"Kenneth Juhls is a standout profile in the maritime digital space. His deep industry knowledge, strategic clarity, and commercial edge make him the ideal person to take AuctionConnect to the next level," Michael Krabbe, chairman of AuctionConnect, said in the statement.

"We are proud to have attracted such a strong profile, and we look forward to seeing him shape the next phase of AuctionConnect's growth journey,"

Julhs replaces Per Funch-Nielsen, who had been working with AuctionConnect among other projects since October 2019.

"Per has been instrumental in developing the platform and we extend our sincere thanks for his strong commitment and leadership," Krabbe said.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

AuctionConnect is the longest-established name in the digital bunker purchasing space, serving customers since 2000.