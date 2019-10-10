OCM Hires 2020 Expert

Per Funch-Nielsen. Image Credit: OCM

OceanConnect Marine (OCM) has hired "2020 expert" Per Funch-Nielsen as Sales Director to promote the company’s online bunker procurement system, AuctionConnect, and other related business development projects.

The former Unioil Supply and OW Bunker man was most recently a Senior Associate for Europe at 20|20 Marine Energy.

“Per’s deep expertise in bunker procurement as a buyer, supplier, and consultant, together with his 2020 expertise, will enhance the value of our online offering for shipowners as they prepare to comply with the new regulations,” said OCM Global Managing Director S.I. Shim.

OCM recently announced a major revision of its AuctionConnect system with several new IMO2020-focused features.

Despite its historical reluctance to embrace technology, Funch-Nielsen clearly a believes the time is finally coming for the use of such technologies in the bunker industry to become the norm.

"The future of bunkering, after the 2020 rules take effect, belongs to companies that combine traditional expertise with new technology that supports buyers and sellers," he said.