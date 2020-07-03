Integr8 Fuels Launches Bunker Procurement App

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The app is now available online. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Bunker trader Integr8 Fuels has launched a marine fuel procurement mobile app, the company said Friday.

The app features bunker prices, news and research and allows buyers to submit enquiries and receive firm quotes, a spokesman for the company said by email.

The app uses the ENGINE bunker platform as the basis for its procurement system, according to the company's website.

A range of companies have recently been attempting to modernise how bunker trading works by introducing more digital processes to improve speed and efficiency.

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to accelerate this trend, with greater need for digital services with many market participants no longer working from their normal office.

The app is available here: https://integr8fuels.com/mobile-app/.