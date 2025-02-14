Petrobras Makes First B24 Biofuel Sale in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Brazilian firm and Golden Island supplied a B24 biofuel blend to a vessel in Singapore earlier this month. Image Credit: Petrobras

In partnership with Singapore-licensed bunker supplier Golden Island, Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras carried out its first sale of B24-VLSFO in Singapore earlier this month.

The biofuel product, supplied via Petrobras Singapore, was a blend of 76% VLSFO produced at Petrobras' refineries and 24% locally sourced UCOME, Petrobras said in a statement on its website.

Golden Island managed the sale and supply of the biofuel stem.

"Petrobras Singapore has the ISCC EU certification, which guarantees that its product meets the strict sustainability criteria that accompany the biofuel logistics chain involved in the process,” it said.

The biofuel blending was carried out at Petrobras’ facility Jurong Port Universal Terminal, where it operates leased storage tanks.

"The commercialization of VLSFO with 24% renewable content in the Asian market is in line with Petrobras' strategy of developing new products towards a low-carbon market, innovating to generate value for the business, and enabling solutions in new energies and decarbonization,” Claudio Schlosser, director of logistics, commercialization and markets at Petrobras, said in the statement.

Singapore is the world's largest port by volume for both conventional bunker fuels and biofuels.