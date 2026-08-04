Norway says in its submission to the IMO that Liberia's proposal would favour fossil LNG.

IMO Headquarters, London. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

During MEPC 84, Liberia’s proposal gained support from some member states

Liberia’s proposal would make fossil LNG the go-to alternative marine fuel

Norway warns the proposal could undermine the IMO’s 2050 net-zero target

Norway has opposed Liberia’s proposed changes to the IMO's Net-Zero Framework (NZF), saying they are not in line with the IMO’s 2050 net-zero target.

Liberia’s proposal would link the GHG fuel intensity (GFI) trajectory to “commercially available fuels”, using criteria including price, market availability and scalability, Norway said in a submission to the IMO last month ahead of technical talks in September.

Ahead of the MEPC 84 meeting earlier this year, Liberia, along with other countries, proposed changes to the NZF, including linking its GHG fuel intensity targets to the price and availability of commercially available fuels.

At that time, the proposal gathered support from some member states.

Fossil LNG to Benefit from Liberia's Proposal

Norway, in its submission, argues that very few low-carbon marine fuels are expected to meet the proposed affordability threshold, under which fuel prices cannot be more than 100% above the global average price of fossil reference fuel.

It also said fossil LNG was likely to be the only alternative fuel to reach the proposed minimum 4% market share without additional regulatory drivers.

Under Liberia’s proposed methodology, this would result in a GFI reduction requirement of around 20% over 30 years, Norway said.

This proposal cannot be supported by Norway

The country warned that the approach did not provide a firm demand signal for low-GHG fuels and risked locking in fossil fuels.

Norway also opposed removing the economic element of the framework, including remedial units and the IMO Net-Zero Fund.

“Consequently, this proposal cannot be supported by Norway,” it said.

The NZF failed to secure a final vote in October 2025, with a decision postponed by one year.

In an effort to reach broader consensus on the NZF, two inter-sessional meetings are scheduled for September and November ahead of MEPC 85.