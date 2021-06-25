Bunker Holding to Be 'One-Stop Shop' for Alternative Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chief operating officer Christoffer Berg Lassen sees a wide-ranging role for Bunker Holding in alternative marine fuels. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding plans to be a 'one-stop shop' for all types of alternative bunker fuels as the shipping industry seeks to move on from using oil as its primary energy source.

Chief operating officer Christoffer Berg Lassen set out the company's view of its role in shipping's energy transition in an interview with maritime news provider TradeWinds published on Thursday.

"We are probably going to be a one-stop shop, which can fuel you with everything in the future," TradeWinds cited Lassen as saying.

"We want to service 100% of the clients out there [interested in green transition].

"We want to be able to provide all our customers with whatever green products they may require."

A range of bunker suppliers and traders have announced plans this year to take early steps into the alternative fuels space. LNG and biofuels are the only ones currently commercially available in significant quantities, with carbon offsetting another service some are starting to offer.