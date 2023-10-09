BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to Six-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices dropped sharply with crude futures last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to drop at most ports at the end of the week, with global average VLSFO prices hitting the lowest level in more than six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $647.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since August 23. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $7.50/mt to $540.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $45/mt to $923/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.51/bl to $84.58/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices rose by $2.50/mt to $634.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $15.50/mt to $594/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $4.50/mt to $621.50/mt, and at Houston they sank by $24.50/mt to $585.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $2.70/bl at $87.28/bl as of 6:11 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $20.33/mt rise in bunker prices.