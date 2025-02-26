Buyers Alliance ZEMBA Issues Tender to Procure E-Fuels

The Zero Emission Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA), a first-of-its-kind buyers group, has taken a significant step in its mission to slash emissions from ocean cargo transport.

The alliance has issued a tender inviting bids for the procurement of e-fuels to support its shipping needs.

To qualify for ZEMBA's tender, bids must come from container lines or consortia that can offer e-fuel-powered shipping services for a duration of 3 to 5 years, beginning around 2027, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"All bids must demonstrate at least a 90% lifecycle emission reduction for primary propulsion of the vessel(s) compared to a high emission fuel baseline," it said.

Following a rigorous evaluation and commercial negotiations, ZEMBA will select the most suitable proposals.

Successful bidders will then enter into bilateral contracts with ZEMBA's member companies. The alliance is open to awarding contracts to multiple winners based on the strength of their bids.

The results of this tender process are expected to be announced by the end of 2025.

"Through this tender, ZEMBA – facilitated by the Aspen Institute – will enable its over 40 member companies to abate approximately 500,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions."

Major global companies such as Amazon, IKEA, Nike, Philips, Meta are part of ZEMBA.