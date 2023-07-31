BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Bunker Traders Across Multiple Offices Worldwide

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels and shipping firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire bunker traders in multiple locations around the world.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader managing a consistently profitable book, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The roles could be based in the firm's Singapore, Greece, South Korea, Dubai, Rotterdam or US offices.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Primary activity is to carry out back-to-back bunker trading.

Canvassing and developing customers from ship owners, operators, and charterers.

Leveraging the existing team for supply sources.

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payments.

Responsible for maintaining and collecting accounts receivables and relevant payments for the trades.

Generating daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and to the clients.

Recording and follow up on all trade related activities and payments associated with trades.

Maintaining and documenting the enquiries and deals in the database via excel and company ERP.

Achieving KPI's and monthly targets.

