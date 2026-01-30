World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai/Limassol
Friday January 30, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience. Image Credit: BitOil
Oil and products trading group Bitoil is seeking to hire a bunker trader/senior trader in Dubai or Limassol.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trading marine fuel and lubes on a global basis
- Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationships with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
- Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone, email and other sources
- Developing your own portfolio
- Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle
- Monitoring of market development to identify new opportunities
- Managing risk exposure and optimizing trading strategies
- Participating in international bunker conferences (after the trial period)
- Achieving KPI’s and quarterly targets
