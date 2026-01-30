BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai/Limassol

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 30, 2026

Oil and products trading group Bitoil is seeking to hire a bunker trader/senior trader in Dubai or Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker sales experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trading marine fuel and lubes on a global basis
  • Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationships with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)
  • Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone, email and other sources
  • Developing your own portfolio
  • Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle
  • Monitoring of market development to identify new opportunities
  • Managing risk exposure and optimizing trading strategies
  • Participating in international bunker conferences (after the trial period)
  • Achieving KPI’s and quarterly targets

