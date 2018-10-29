Everything You Need to Know About MEPC 73

Lloyd's Register has released a 14-page MEPC73 Summary Report. Image Credit: Lloyd's Register

Lloyd's Register and the International Bunker Industry (IBIA) have both released excellent summaries of the key bunker-related issues addressed at 73rd session of IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC73).

While the immediate headlines were made by the adoption of the fuel oil carriage ban and rejection of an "experience building phase" (EBP) at the start of IMO 2020, several other critical items were up for discussion.

Those included important considerations for IMO 2020, such as the guidance on fuel quality, as well as steps to progress Shipping's IMO2030 and IMO2050 GHG targets.

IBIA Director Unni Einemo has published a concise summary of key outcomes here:

https://ibia.net/mepc-73-summary-of-key-outcomes/

Those looking for a more comprehensive document should read Lloyd's Register's 14-page MEPC73 Summary Report here: http://bit.ly/2z70dco

