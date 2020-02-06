Investors Eye Digital Supply Chain Potential

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital tech less puzzling to investors. File image/Pixabay.

Innovation in the logistics space continues apace with three firms securing investor interest over the last week, suppy-chain news provider the Loadstar reports.

ClearMetal, which claims to bring an Amazon experience to global freight transportation, has received $15 million from Palo Alto-based Eclipse Ventures bringing its total capital invesment to $31 million. The company achieved 400% income growth last year, the report said.

Meanwhile, London-based supply chain and trade finance company Envoy Group which uses blockchain technology, has received $13 million from Alcedo Digital Ventures while fine art specialist and digital forwarder Convelio has raised $9 million in a financing round after a year in which its turnover increased by 300%.