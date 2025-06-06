RINA Approves Dual-Fuel Bulker Design Developed by SDARI and Almi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel design features a hydrogen reformer for onboard hydrogen production. Image Credit: RINA

Classification society RINA has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to a new dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen bulker design developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with Almi Marine Management.

The announcement was made at Nor-Shipping and marks the outcome of a joint development project between RINA, SDARI and Almi Marine, RINA said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The vessel is based on SDARI’s latest Green Dolphin 64 platform and features a dual-fuel, hydrogen-ready propulsion system incorporating battery-assisted hybrid-electric systems and wind-assisted technologies.

A key innovation is an onboard hydrogen-reforming solution that enables hydrogen production during voyages, eliminating the need for cryogenic hydrogen storage and complex supply chains.