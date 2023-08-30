BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $657/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since August 21. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $573/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1/mt to $973/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.07/bl to $85.49/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $3.50/mt to $601/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $636/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $632.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.24/bl at $85.73/bl as of 9:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.81/mt rise in bunker prices.