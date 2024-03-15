BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Two-Week High

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $7/mt to $664.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the highest level since March 5. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6.50/mt to $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $875.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.39/bl to $85.42/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $5.50/mt to $638.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $10/mt to $595.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $11/mt to $649/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $8.50/mt to $647/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were down by $0.16/bl from the previous session's close at $85.26/bl as of 6:48 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.

