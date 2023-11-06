BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances Despite Drop in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been mixed in direction amid volatile crude markets over the past few weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing marginally despite a drop in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $678.50/mt on Friday, having lost $2.50/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index gained $3/mt to $541.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7/mt to $945/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.96/bl to $84.89/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $7/mt to $694/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $6/mt to $604/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $16.50/mt to $690.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $1.50/mt to $606/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.50/bl at $85.39/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.77/mt rise in bunker prices.