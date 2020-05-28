Additive Company Lubrizol Joins Getting to Zero Coalition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lubrizol's Ian Brown says the company has already discussed the lubrication needs of alternative fuels with manufacturers. Image Credit: Lubrizol

Lubricant additive company Lubrizol has joined shipping decarbonisation group the Getting to Zero Coalition, the company said Thursday.

The company will aim to address how lubricants may need to change as the shipping industry shifts to lower-carbon fuels, it said in an emailed statement.

"We are talking with engine manufacturers to understand the challenges that new fuels might bring," Ian Brown, technical manager for marine diesel oils at Lubrizol, said in the statement.

"This will help us to evaluate the type of additive chemistry required in the future.

"But to gain more understanding we need in-service testing, which depends on the availability of ships operating on the relevant fuels."

While drop-in alternative bunker fuels like biofuels are likely to require similar engine lubrication to what's used at present, the requirements for alternatives like ammonia and methanol are likely to be very different.