Norway's Møre Sjø Orders Two Hydrogen-Powered Bulk Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two vessels are expected to be delivered in early 2027. Image Credit: GreenH

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø has ordered two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers – the first of their kind in the world.

The 85 m long vessels, designed by Naval Dynamics, are scheduled for delivery by 2027, Oslo-based green hydrogen firm GreenH said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

GreenH will supply the vessels with hydrogen from its upcoming production facilities in Hammerfest, Bodø, Sandnessjøen, Kristiansund, Rogaland and Tønsberg.

GreenH expects the cost gap between hydrogen and MGO to narrow by the time the ships are launched.

"When the ships are completed in early 2027, we expect the price for hydrogen and the price for marine gas oil, which could have been an alternative, to be in line," Morten Solberg Watle, CEO of GreenH, said.

"All fossil fuels will gradually be subject to an increased CO2 tax, hydrogen will not. We don't criticize others who think differently, but after thorough preparation, the choice fell for us on compressed hydrogen."

Møre Sjø signed the contract with Gelibolu Shipyard during the Nor-Shipping event, Øystein Jaer, owner of Naval Dynamics, said.