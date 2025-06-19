Seaspan Energy Completes First LNG Bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered LNG to a car carrier managed by EPS at the Port of Nanaimo. Image Credit: Nanaimo / LinkedIn

Canada's Seaspan Energy has completed the first LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Nanaimo in British Columbia, Canada.

The company's bunkering vessel, Seaspan Garibaldi, carried out a ship-to-ship LNG transfer to the LNG-fuelled car carrier Lake Saint Anne, the Port of Nanaimo said on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Lake Saint Anne is chartered by EUKOR and managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

"With multiple successful LNG bunkering operations already completed in 2025 for car carriers, tankers, container ships, and cruise ships, Seaspan Energy is setting the standard for reliable LNG ship-to-ship bunkering on the West Coast of North America, the port said.

"The Port of Nanaimo is supportive of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Seaspan's groundbreaking efforts to introduce cleaner fuels into the marine industry."

Seaspan is the first supplier in Canada offering ship-to-ship LNG bunkering service in Canada, with three LNG bunkering vessels operating on the West Coast of North America.