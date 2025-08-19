QatarEnergy Expands Fleet with New Dual-Fuel LNG Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel features two dual-fuel engines from WinGD. Image Credit: NYK Line

Doha-based QatarEnergy has added another 174,000 m3 dual-fuel LNG carrier to its fleet.

The Al Zuwair was delivered at the HHI Ulsan Shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., according to a statement on the NYK Line's website on Monday.

It is the third of 12 LNG carriers being built for QatarEnergy by a joint venture comprising NYK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited.

"Al Zuwair also represents the first instance in which the NYK Group will provide ship-management services for the consortium," NYK said.

The vessel features two dual-fuel LNG engines from Swiss engine maker WinGD, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The vessel will utilise boil-off gas from cargo as a fuel source.

Boil-off gas refers to the vaporised portion of liquefied gas cargo, such as LNG or ethane, that naturally evaporates due to heat ingress during transportation.