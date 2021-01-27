World News
Amazon Climate Fund Invests in Zero-Carbon Fuel Producer
Wednesday January 27, 2021
Amazon is seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2040. File Image / Pixabay
Technology company Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund has invested in a company that produces zero-carbon fuels for shipping, trucking and aviation.
The fund -- set up in June 2020 with $2 billion -- has invested in renewable fuel producer Infinium, Amazon said in a statement on its sustainability website Tuesday.
Infinium "focuses on converting carbon dioxide and hydrogen feedstocks into net-zero carbon fuels for use in today's air transport, marine freight, and heavy truck fleet," Amazon said.
Amazon is seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2040. The company has yet to announce how this target will be applied to the marine freight element of its business.