Amazon Climate Fund Invests in Zero-Carbon Fuel Producer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Amazon is seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2040. File Image / Pixabay

Technology company Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund has invested in a company that produces zero-carbon fuels for shipping, trucking and aviation.

The fund -- set up in June 2020 with $2 billion -- has invested in renewable fuel producer Infinium, Amazon said in a statement on its sustainability website Tuesday.

Infinium "focuses on converting carbon dioxide and hydrogen feedstocks into net-zero carbon fuels for use in today's air transport, marine freight, and heavy truck fleet," Amazon said.

Amazon is seeking to become carbon-neutral by 2040. The company has yet to announce how this target will be applied to the marine freight element of its business.