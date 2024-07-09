BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2.50/mt to $646/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since July 2.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $6/mt to $551.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $5/mt to $850.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.79/bl to $85.75/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $4/mt to $638.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $0.50/mt to $587/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2/mt to $640/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2.50/mt to $614.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.09/bl from the previous session's close at $85.84/bl as of 6:57 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.68/mt rise in bunker prices.