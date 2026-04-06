Imabari Shipbuilding Delivers Methanol- and Ammonia-Ready Boxship to ONE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The One Simplicity. Image Credit: Imabari

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered a container ship to shipping company ONE suitable for conversion to methanol or ammonia propulsion.

The 13,900 TEU container ship, One Simplicity, is at the yard’s Marugame facility, the shipbuilder said in a statement on its website on March 31.

The ship incorporates an optimised hull design, energy-saving devices and low-friction coatings to improve fuel efficiency, achieving an estimated 60% reduction in EEDI versus regulatory requirements.

It is also equipped with hybrid scrubber systems and is suitable for the installation of onboard carbon capture systems.

Several ships have been ordered and delivered with ammonia-ready or methanol-ready classifications as shipowners hedge against future fuel transitions; actual conversions to run on these fuels remain limited across the global fleet.