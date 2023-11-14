CEO of LNG Bunker Supplier Avenir LNG Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mackey joined Avenir as chief commercial officer in January 2020. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

The CEO of LNG bunker supplier and small-scale LNG firm Avenir LNG has stepped down.

Peter Mackey is stepping down as CEO and will remain with the company until the end of the first quarter of 2024 during the leadership transition, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Mackey joined Avenir as chief commercial officer in January 2020, before being named CEO in November of that year.

Jonathan Quinn, the company's commercial director, will work with the board in the interim on running the company until a permanent replacement is found.

"I'm enormously proud of the platform we've created within Avenir since it was founded in late 2018," Mackey said in the statement.

"We have built the company into one of the market leaders in the small-scale LNG sector.

"Avenir is about to enter a new phase of growth and I think it's the right time for a new leader to take the company forward.

"It has been a huge privilege to lead Avenir and I'll be cheering on from the sidelines to see where it goes next."