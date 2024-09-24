BUNKER JOBS: Bitoil Group Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel trading firm Bitoil Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Limassol.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in B2B sales, fluent English and preferably Greek or Russian, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trading marine fuel/lubes on a global basis

Researching, developing and maintaining strong business relationship with new clients (shipping, operating and chartering companies)

Initiating contacts with potential customers via phone (cold calling) and other sources

Creating your own portfolio

Monitoring the entire supply chain and trade cycle, right from loading, operations, delivery, and payment

Monitoring market development

Assisting with existing clients and current deals

Participating in international bunker conferences (after trial)

Achieving KPI's and quarterly targets

For more information, click here.