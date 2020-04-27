IMO's Fourth Greenhouse Gas Study is On Schedule Despite Coronavirus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO's headquarters in London have been closed because of the lockdown in the UK. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) next greenhouse gas study, one of the key reports to show evidence of the shipping industry's progress in decarbonization, is on schedule despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN body said Monday.

"The 4th IMO GHG study, which will provide data on GHG emission from ships up to 2018 and future projections, is on schedule to be completed by late 2020," the IMO said in a statement on its website.

Several IMO meetings over the past month have been postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic.

As the IMO seeks to reschedule meetings it will prioritise meetings of the IMO Council, the Marine Environment Protection Committee and the Maritime Safety Committee, it said.