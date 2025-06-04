Korean Firms Unite to Advance Safe Alt-Fuel Tank Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

They aim to boost South Korea’s leadership in green shipbuilding and support the safe, efficient adoption of alt-fuels in the global maritime sector.

Korean Register (KR), HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) have signed an agreement at Nor-Shipping 2025 in Oslo to enhance the safety and sustainability of liquefied gas cargo tanks used on alternative-fuelled ships.

As the shipping industry accelerates its shift toward fuels such as LNG, ammonia and hydrogen, typically stored in high-pressure, cryogenic conditions, ensuring the structural integrity of onboard containment systems has become a critical priority, KR said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The three Korean firms will apply engineering critical assessment (ECA) techniques to type-C tanks, a widely used containment system for small to mid-sized gas carriers and bunkering vessels.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Mipo will conduct strength and fatigue assessments, HD KSOE will lead tank design and ECA-based evaluations, and KR will verify compliance with its classification rules and the IGC Code, aiming to issue approval in principle.