Brunei: MGO Supply Deal for Muara Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brunei: new bunker supply. File Image / Pixabay.

The Brunei port of Muara in southeast Asia has put a deal in place to supply marine gasoil in the port.

Under an agreement between, Muara Port Company (MPC) and Brunei Shell Marketing, the bunker barge Star1 will start supplying fuel from next month, according to the scoop website.

MPC is a joint venture between the government-linked company, Darussalam Assets, and China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group.