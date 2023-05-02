BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Six-Week Low

Tuesday May 2, 2023

Bunker fuel prices resumed their decline at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost six weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $6.50/mt to $593.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since March 21. The G20-HSFO Index gained $2/mt to $496.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $803.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.02/bl to $79.31/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices declined by $4.50/mt to $578.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $3.50/mt to $540.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $574.50/mt and at Houston they sank by $8/mt to $550.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.16/bl at $79.15/bl as of 9:42 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.20/mt fall in bunker prices.

