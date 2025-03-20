Quality Testing Essential in Shift to Biofuel Bunkers: CMT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is seeing increasing demand for biofuel quality testing from the cruise segment. Image Credit: CM Technologies

Rigorous monitoring of fuel quality will be key to shipping's gradual transition into using biofuel blends on a more regular basis, according to testing firm CM Technologies.

Improper oversight of the quality of biofuels used can lead to can lead to fuel instability, corrosion, and mechanical wear, CMT said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"Biofuels do offer sustainability benefits, but without the right monitoring and management, they can result in long-term engine damage, significant downtime and costs," David Fuhlbrügge, co-managing director of CMT, said in the statement.

"Marine engines designed for conventional fuels will require operational adjustments to handle high biofuel concentrations, while fuel heating and purification systems should also be optimised for biofuel properties."

"When different fuels are blended onboard, the risk of fuel instability and compatibility issues increases, so it is important ship managers and crews continue to test and monitor this fuel regularly," Fuhlbrügge said.

"The low energy density of some biofuels could also mean more fuel is required to maintain voyage range.

"This will certainly impact bunkering strategies and procurement planning, making compatibility testing essential when mixing biofuels with conventional fuels.

"Otherwise fuel and lube oil inconsistencies could be missed leading to unexpected cruise itinerary cancellations."