Bunker Industry Warned of Japanese Navy Misrepresentation Scam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scheme involves a UK-based individual claiming to be working on behalf of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. Image Credit: JMSDF

A bunker industry source has warned of an alleged scam involving an individual misrepresenting themselves as facilitating marine fuel purchases for the Japanese Navy.

The source that says they fell victim to the alleged scam approached Ship & Bunker to reveal its details, with a view to preventing others from being misled.

The scheme involves a UK-based individual claiming to be working on behalf of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), offering lucrative bunker margins for upcoming stems to meet the JMSDF's requirements.

The source says the individual asks for a 'refundable' deposit fee of several thousand dollars in before business can be conducted, but ultimately no stems are forthcoming and the deposit is not returned.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau in the UK has been contacted to investigate the situation. Anyone in the bunker industry concerned that they may have been targeted by the same alleged scam can contact them for more information, citing the case number # NFRC230906177306.

Ship & Bunker readers can contact the site's editorial team in confidence on editorial@shipandbunker.com if they believe they have other cases of this nature that should be highlighted.

The UK's Serious Fraud Office and Interpol have also been informed about the case, Ship & Bunker understands.

JMSDF has been contacted by Ship & Bunker for comment.