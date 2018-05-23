At Least 12 LNG Bunker Barges Expected to be Operational by 2020

Peter Keller, SEA/LNG chairman and Executive Vice President of TOTE. Image Credit: Tote

There will be at least 12 liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessels in operation by 2020, according to Peter Keller, chairman of LNG bunker advocacy group SEA/LNG.

If achieved, it would represent a doubling or more from the six that are currently in operation.

At the beginning of 2017 there was only one LNG bunkering vessel in operation.

"The bulk LNG infrastructure is largely built, what remains is the last mile, in which the industry is showing a growing appetite to invest," said Keller.