Wind Propulsion Retrofit Planned for Combination Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind propulsion systems allow ships to consume less bunker fuel and lower their emissions. Image Credit: Norsepower

Mining firm BHP and Pan Pacific Copper are planning to install a wind-assisted propulsion system on board a combination carrier.

The two companies are conducting a technical assessment looking into installing a Norsepower rotor sail system on the combination carrier M/V Koryu, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessel is operated by Nippon Marine, and ships metals from BHP's mines in Chile to PPC's smelters in Japan. The installation is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of next year, and would make the M/V Koryu the cleanest vessel in its category based on GHG emissions intensity.

Wind propulsion systems allow ships to consume less bunker fuel and lower their emissions, and this technology is growing in popularity as regulations start to be imposed on the shipping industry's carbon footprint.

"As fuel prices increase and a carbon levy is initiated, investing in technologies which have proven emissions reductions and fuel savings is essential for long term commercial success," Jukka Kuuskoski, CSO of Norsepower, said in the statement.

"Working with BHP, PPC and Nippon Marine demonstrates the increased commitment to greener operations, particularly within the bulk carrier market. We look forward to completing the installation and seeing the results."