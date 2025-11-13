Hapag-Lloyd Saw Bunker Use Rise 6.7% in First Nine Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm’s fleet consumed 3.7 million mt of bunker fuels in the first three quarters. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

German container line Hapag-Lloyd's fleet bunkered about 3.7 million mt of bunker fuels in the first nine months of this year, up 6.7% from the same period last year.

Despite higher bunker consumption, Hapag-Lloyd's bunker and emissions expenses dropped in the first nine months, which was primarily due to lower bunker costs, according to an earnings release on Thursday.

The higher bunker consumption was due to vessel rerouting around Africa amid Red Sea transit concerns.

By comparison, Maersk's fleet consumed 8.16 million mt of bunker fuels in the first nine months of this year, down 3.8% from 8.48 million mt for the same period last year.

Hapag-Lloyd reported bunker and emission expenses of $2.12 billion in the first nine months, down from $2.17 billion in the same period last year.

However, this was partly offset by higher costs for EU emissions allowances, which rose to $112 million from $69 million for the same period a year earlier.

The company's average bunker price in the first nine months was $535/mt, down from $598/mt in the same period last year.

"The new US tariff policy led to a volatile development in demand and freight rates in the first nine months of 2025," Hapag-Lloyd said.

"At the same time, problems at major seaports and the ongoing tense security situation in the Red Sea impacted operational development."