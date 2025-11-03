IBIA Signs Reciprocal Membership Deal With INTERCARGO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two bodies also plan more coordination of their involvement in international forums like the IMO. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry body IBIA has signed a reciprocal membership agreement with dry bulk shipping body INTERCARGO.

Under the deal members of each industry body will gain greater access to each other's expertise, activities, and working groups, IBIA said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The two bodies also plan more coordination of their involvement in international forums like the IMO.

"INTERCARGO strives to engage and collaborate with all industry stakeholders for the sake of a genuinely sustainable dry bulk sector," Dimitris Monioudis, chairman of INTERCARGO's technical committee, said in the statement.

"IBIA's joining the INTERCARGO wider membership will provide us with expert knowledge and experience in relation to fuels available both today as well as in the future, always focusing on safe and pragmatic roadmaps available to our members."

IBIA is hosting the IBIA Annual Convention in Hong Kong later this month.

The event is being hosted at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel from November 18-20 as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week, and will see bunker industry representatives from around the world discussing the latest developments affecting marine fuels.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.