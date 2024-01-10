Multi-drone and Missile Attack in Red Sea Repelled by Western Navies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A US Navy ship. File Image / Pixabay.

Twenty-one drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis towards international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea area have been shot down by US and UK naval forces.

According to US central command (Centcom), the attack on January 9 was "a complex attack of Iranian-designed, one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the southern Red Sea, towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting".

No injuries or damage were reported, Centcom said.

Britain's defence minister said it was the largest attack in the area by the militants, Reuters reported.

With this latest combined drone and missile attack, the threat to shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf area shows no sign of abating.

Shipping lines are mostly avoiding the area with vessels diverted round the Cape of Good Hope.