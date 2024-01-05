Maersk Diverts All Ships Away From Red Sea Flashpoint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships switched to Cape of Good Hope route. File Image / Pixabay.

The world's largest ship operator, A P Moller–Maersk, has redirected all shipping via the Cape of Good Hope.

The move follows a pause announced three days ago on its ships transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

"All Maersk vessels due to transit the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden will be diverted south around the Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future," the company said in a notice to media.

The number of attacks directed at international shipping has risen sharply since fighting broke out between the Israel Defence Force and Hamas in Gaza in early October.

Yemen-based Houthi military forces have sought to increase economic pressure on Israel by attacking international shipping. States including the United States and UK have deployed naval ships to the area to protect shipping lanes.