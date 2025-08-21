BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Little Changed Despite Jump in Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain at their lowest level since early May. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall at a three-month low despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $527/mt on Wednesday, having reached its lowest level since May 9 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $444.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $740/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.05/bl to $66.84/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $4/mt to $465.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $485.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $4.50/mt to $483/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.29/bl from the previous session's close at $67.13/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.18/mt rise in bunker prices.