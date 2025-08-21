Straits Energy Subsidiary and Horizon to Develop Smart Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sunny Ho Khin Choy, CEO of SCS. Image Credit: Straits Energy Resources

Straits Energy Resources Berhad's subsidiary, Straits CommNet Solutions (SCS), has signed an MoU with Horizon Shipyard Inter Globe to create a smart shipyard in Malaysia.

The collaboration will see integration of solar power, AI security, drone monitoring, ERP and CRP systems aimed to create a more data-driven and connected shipyard, Straits Energy Resources said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

SCS will supply the solutions and equipment.

"We are proud to announce the signing of this MOU with Horizon Shipyard, a prominent shipyard operator specialising in shipbuilding, repairs, and maritime services for commercial vessels based in Malaysia," Sunny Ho Khin Choy, CEO of SCS, said.

"This project will leverage Straits CommNet Solutions' extensive digital transformation capabilities to advance Horizon's shipyard infrastructure, enabling it to unlock new opportunities and achieve sustained growth as an emerging player in the maritime industry."