Almost 50 Boxships of Hapag-Lloyd Run on Biofuel Blends and Bio-LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Out of the 300 container ships in its fleet, up to 50 of them are already using biofuel blends and bio-LNG. Image Credit: Hapag Lloyd

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo reports that Hapag-Lloyd is now running 50 of its boxships on FAME-based biofuel blends and bio-LNG.

StormGeo has been providing digital solution services to Hapag-Lloyd to help the company stay compliant with FuelEU Maritime regulations and achieve long-term sustainability goals, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Hapag-Lloyd ensures FuelEU Maritime compliance with StormGeo's reporting system, data validation and expert support, enabling accurate GHG intensity calculations for biofuels across its fleet.

"The data reporting system collects all fuel consumption data, including biofuels, and runs strict validation rules to identify and flag any reporting errors, improve data quality, and increase accuracy, StormGeo said.

"The validated consumption data is then calculated into GHG intensity data, which can automatically be shared with all major emission verifiers globally, including DNV, through APIs."