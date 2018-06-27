Grimaldi to Monitor Scrubber Performance on ACL Ships

Two ships from the Atlantic Container Line fleet (image credit/Alfa Laval/Grimaldi)

Italian shipping and ferry company Grimaldi is to monitor the performance of the emissions abatement equipment on its Atlantic Container Line (ACL) ships by adding data collection equipment.

Five ships from the ACL fleet will be retrofitted with remote emission monitors which form the basis of the monitoring service.

The ships use Alfa Laval's PureSOx scrubbers and the additional equipment will provide "compliance monitoring and data for use in optimizing PureSOx operation", according to Alfa Laval.

Grimaldi and Alfa Laval have signed a three-year agreement to cover the monitoring service.