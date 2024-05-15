MOL Sees Up to 17% Bunker Savings From Wind-Powered Coal Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system reduced daily fuel consumption by up to 17%, and by 5-8% per voyage on average. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has reported fuel consumption savings of up to 17% from its coal carrier equipped with a wind-assisted propulsion system.

The bulker Shofu Maru -- delivered in October 2022 -- has now completed seven round-trip voyages from Japan, mostly to Australia, Indonesia and North America, MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The ship is equipped with a Wind Challenger hard sail wind propulsion system.

The system reduced daily fuel consumption by up to 17%, and by 5-8% per voyage on average.

"The MOL Group has accumulated extensive operational technologies through the safe management and efficient operation of an environmentally friendly fleet that combines wind propulsion technology, such as the Wind Challenger," the company said in the statement.

"The MOL group will continue to advance its utilization of natural energy while ensuring safety, not only to reduce GHG emissions from its own activities but also to contribute to the decarbonization of society as a whole."