Seanery Sees 8% Fuel Savings From Route Optimisation Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Route optimisation can deliver significant savings in bunker bills. Image Credit: DeepSea Technologies

Shipping company Seanergy Maritime Holdings has achieved 8% fuel savings from using weather and route optimisation software designed by DeepSea Technologies.

In a trial over the first four months of 2021, Seanergy's Capesize vessels reported savings of up to 12%, and 8% on average, using DeepSea's weather routing and voyage optimisation platform Pythia, the software provider said in a statement on its website this week.

"Seanergy and DeepSea have worked closely on the development of Pythia with the aim to build a unique performance routing tool tailored to the needs of top-tier shipping companies," DeepSea said in the statement.

"Pythia is an industry-first next generation weather routing and voyage optimisation platform which uses AI-based performance models – based on highly detailed real-time data – to analyse 19 different parameters.

"The AI models accurately track how a vessel performs over time under any conditions, including those related to the weather and the state of the vessel – such as the fouling levels."

The two companies have been working together since 2019 on performance optimisation.