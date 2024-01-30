Höegh Autoliners Launches First LNG-Fuelled PCTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Höegh Aurora, the first of 12 Aurora-class PCTCs for Höegh was floated out of its dry-dock over the weekend. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Höegh Autoliners has launched the first in a series of new LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carriers.

The Höegh Aurora, the first of 12 Aurora-class PCTCs for Höegh was floated out of its dry-dock over the weekend, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The company ordered the vessels at the start of 2022. As well as being able to run on LNG and MGO, the vessels also have ammonia- and methanol-ready notations meaning they are suitable for conversion to run on these alternative fuels at a later date if needed.

"We believe it's possible to achieve net-zero deep-sea shipping by 2027, and we are showcasing this commitment to the world and our industry through our Aurora Class project," the company said in the post.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.