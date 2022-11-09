EIA Sees Brent Crude at Average $95/bl in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 9, 2022

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has raised its forecast for average Brent crude prices next year.

The EIA now forecasts Brent to average at $102.13/bl this year and $95.33/bl next year, it said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook report this week. In last month's report its 2023 price forecast was $94.58/bl.

In 2022 global average VLSFO prices have been at an average premium to Brent futures of $93/mt, according to Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering locations.

Applying that premium to the EIA's new 2023 Brent forecast would put average global VLSFO prices next year at about $811/mt.

The EIA forecasts OPEC crude oil production to average at 28.9 million b/d next year.

