Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader for Greenlandic Department

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jensen previously served as global category manager for freight and logistics at Wrist Ship Supply. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader for its Greenlandic department.

René Bouet Jensen has joined the company as a trader in its Greenlandic department as of December 1, Malik Supply said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Jensen previously served as global category manager for freight and logistics at Wrist Ship Supply from January 2023 to last month.

He had earlier worked in a variety of maritime roles for AKV Langholt, MSC and MAN Energy Solutions.

"As a trader in our Greenlandic department René will play a pivotal role in the continued development of the market in the North Atlantic area," the company said in the post.

"Together with the Greenlandic team, the goal is to ensure the success of our projects, optimize operations, and maintain the highest standards of service."