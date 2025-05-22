Hungze to Equip New Tankers with Wind-Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The rotor sails can achieve nearly 8% bunker fuel savings.

Singapore-based Hungze will equip its upcoming chemical tankers with wind-propulsion systems from Chinese wind-propulsion firm Dealfeng New Energy Technology.

Each of these 14,000 DWT ships will be fitted with 5m x 24m rotor sails on its forecastle deck, Dealfeng said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The first of these vessels equipped with rotor sails will be delivered by the end of this year.

Dealfeng's rotor sails can save about 8% of bunker fuel on the vessel's trading routes.

"Collaborating with maritime software leader NAPA, the project will utilize route optimization systems to maximize the efficiency of wind-assisted voyages, further enhancing fuel savings and emissions reduction while improving overall energy performance," Dealfeng said.

More shipowners are increasingly turning towards wind propulsion systems to reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

These systems can be fitted on newbuilds as well as existing ships.