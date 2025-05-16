Long Beach Hits Record April, But Paused Tariffs Cast Shadow Over May Outlook

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Long Beach logs record April, but officials expect over 10% import drop in May due to paused tariffs. Image Credit: Port of Long Beach

The Port of Long Beach recorded its strongest April on record, handling 867,493 TEUs, up 15.6% year-on-year and surpassing the previous April record set in 2022 by 5.7%.

Imports rose 15.1% to 419,828 TEUs, while exports dipped 4.5% to 93,842 TEUs, the Port of Long Beach said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The port has now posted 11 straight months of cargo growth, with volumes for the first four months of 2025 up 23.6% from the same period last year.

Despite the record-breaking month, port officials are warning of a sharp drop ahead due to tariffs that were paused earlier this month.

"After moving the most containerised cargo of any American port in the first quarter of 2025, we are now anticipating a more than 10% drop-off in imports in May – and the effects will be felt beyond the docks," Mario Cordero, CEO of Port of Long Beach, said.

"Soon, consumers could find fewer choices and higher prices on store shelves and the job market could see impacts, given the continuing uncertainty."

The US and China recently agreed to slash tariffs for at least 90 days. Under the temporary agreement, the US will reduce its tariffs on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, while China will cut its duties on US goods from 125% to 10%.

"Even as the biggest tariffs were paused, we still should brace for the effects of tariffs following 11 straight months of cargo growth," Bonnie Lowenthal, Long Beach Harbor Commission President, said.